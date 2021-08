See vs. Spain. Japan Live Online: Men’s football semifinals in Tokyo 2020, minute by minute | Olympic Games NCZD | Spain | There is game-total

Barcelona’s financial situation has been well-documented this summer. It’s given urgency to securing departures in order to reduce a bloated wage bill, and has made it difficult for the Catalan club to renew Lionel Messi’s contract and register their new signings while still respecting the strict salary cap mandated by the powers-that-be. Despite the blow losing Messi would be to La Liga, however, they have no intention of bending to help Barcelona retain the Argentine according to Marca.