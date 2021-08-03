L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Sells Electron Devices and Narda Microwave-West Divisions to Arlington Capital Partners

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by KKR Renaissance Aggregator L.P. (the "Selling Stockholder") of 29,788,635 shares of common stock of Ingersoll Rand (the "Shares") pursuant to a registration statement filed by Ingersoll Rand with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). No shares are being sold by Ingersoll Rand. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. As part of and subject to the completion of the offering, Ingersoll Rand intends to concurrently repurchase from the underwriter 14,894,317 shares out of the aggregate 29,788,635 shares of its common stock that are the subject of the offering. The price per share to be paid by Ingersoll Rand will equal the price at which the underwriter will purchase the Shares from the Selling Stockholder in the offering.