L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Sells Electron Devices and Narda Microwave-West Divisions to Arlington Capital Partners

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Arlington Capital Partners ("Arlington"), a Washington, DC-area private equity firm, today announced that an affiliate has entered into definitive agreements to acquire L3Harris Technologies' (NYSE: LHX) Electron Devices and Narda Microwave-West divisions (the "Company"). The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

