Cummins results beat estimates on higher demand for heavy vehicle engines

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

(Reuters) -U.S. industrial firm Cummins Inc on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by robust demand for its diesel and natural gas-powered engines used in heavy vehicles. Cummins, which benefited from higher demand for trucks amid a boom in the e-commerce sector and a rising preference for personal vehicles, reported...

www.streetinsider.com

Businessngtnews.com

Daimler Truck and Cummins Collaborate on Commercial Vehicle Engines

Daimler Truck AG and Cummins Inc. have signed a global strategic partnership for medium-duty engines. Cummins will invest in the further development of the medium-duty engine platform and its global production and delivery starting in the second half of the decade for Daimler Trucks & Buses. Daimler Truck AG will no longer invest its own funds in the further development of its medium-duty engines for the Euro VII emissions standard.
Economyinvesting.com

Magna vs. Aptiv: Which Auto Parts Stock is a Better Buy?

As the resurgence of COVID-19 cases is making people repair and maintain their existing cars or buy used cars, amid the rising prices of new vehicles, the aftermarket auto parts industry is well-positioned to see strong sales growth. That means companies like Magna (MGA) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are expected to benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures; Power & Vision; Seating Systems; and Complete Vehicles. On the other hand, Aptiv PLC designs (APTV), manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. In addition, it provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments: Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
Economyfoodlogistics.com

Daimler Truck AG and Cummins Release Details of Partnership for Cooperation in Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicle Engines

Daimler Truck AG and Cummins have released details of its partnership formed back in February. Under the agreement, Cummins will invest in development of the medium-duty engine platform and its global production and delivery starting the second half of the decade for Daimler Trucks. In addition, Daimler Truck AG will no longer invest it own funds in the further development of its medium-duty engines for the Euro VII emissions standard.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Goodyear Tire Q2 Results Beat View

(RTTNews) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Friday reported a profit for the second-quarter compared to a loss in the prior year. Quarterly sales rose 86 percent from last year, driven by higher volume, the Cooper Tire merger, increased sales from other tire-related businesses and favorable foreign currency translation. Both adjusted earnings per share and revenue beat analysts' estimates.
Marketsrubbernews.com

Hankook sales, earnings up in Q2, 1st half

SEOUL, South Korea—Hankook Tire & Technology Ltd. reported marked improvements in operating income and sales for the quarter and half-year ended June 30 based in part on business recoveries in North America and Europe. Hankook's second-quarter operating income more than doubled (up 167 percent) to $167 million on 32.4 percent...
Business101.9 KELO-FM

GM to shut truck assembly plants again, cites global chip shortage

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co on Tuesday said its three North American full-size pickup truck assembly plants would be shut down next week due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. The idling of the plants in Flint, Michigan; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Silao, Mexico, comes a week after the...
Columbus, INRepublic

Cummins completes agreement with Daimler for strategic partnership

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Daimler Truck AG and U.S.-based global power leader and engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced in February that they would enter into a global strategic partnership for medium-duty engines. The details of the agreement have been established and the framework agreement has been signed by both companies.
BusinessToledo Blade

Stellantis posts $7B profits

MILAN — Stellantis said operations are meshing faster than expected since the company’s creation with France’s Peugeot PSA’s takeover of the Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler, yet snarled global supply chains clipped production by 700,000 vehicles. In the first half of the year, Stellantis booked profits of $7 billion, compared with...
BusinessCarscoops

GM To Halt Production At Three Truck Assembly Plants

General Motors will shut down three of its full-size pickup truck assembly plants in North America due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. “The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid,” GM said in a statement. “The recent scheduling adjustments have been driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing Covid-19-related restrictions. This period will provide us with the opportunity to complete unfinished vehicles at the impacted assembly plants and ship those units to dealers.”
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Discovery quarterly revenue beats estimates on higher paid subscriptions

(Reuters) - Discovery Inc beat Wall Street expectations for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, buoyed by higher paid streaming subscriber additions. Discovery benefited from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, seeing more subscribers and higher advertising sales on its network during the second quarter. International advertising sales also rose 88% during the quarter, it said.
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

Conocophillips Beats Estimates on Higher Prices, Output

(Reuters) - Conocophillips on Tuesday posted a second-quarter profit that nearly doubled from the first and topped analysts estimates, helped by higher oil and gas prices and production. A recovery in fuel demand from a pandemic-forced slump has boosted globally-traded crude prices to over $70, raising earnings of oil and...
Financial Reportscummins.com

Cummins Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Second quarter revenues of $6.1 billion; GAAP1 Net Income of $600 million. Second quarter EBITDA of 15.9 percent; Diluted EPS of $4.10. The company is maintaining its full year 2021 revenue guidance to be up 20 to 24 percent. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 15.5 to...
BusinessPosted by
Motor1.com

Production Of Popular Jeep Gladiator Halted Due To Chip Shortage

The global microchip shortage has claimed its latest victim. Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, announced that it will halt production of Jeep Gladiator next week. This is the first time Jeep will pause production of the Jeep Gladiator, but the scarcity of microchips makes full-scale production difficult. Jeep’s Toledo...
Cell Phoneswtaq.com

T-Mobile beats wireless subscriber additions estimates on 5G demand

(Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc said on Thursday it added more monthly-bill-paying phone subscribers than expected during the second quarter, helped by higher demand for 5G-related services and devices driven by remote working and learning trends. The wireless carrier’s subscriber growth also got a boost from its stores reopening and...

