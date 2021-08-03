Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Announces CE Mark and Availability in Europe of Fast Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test for Use with Existing ID Systems

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) today announced that the new IVD configuration of its Accelerate PhenoTestÂ® BC kit has been CE marked and is ready for use in Europe.

