As gaming matures as an advertising medium, dozens of marketing agencies have sprung up to help gaming-hungry marketers find a place for their brands. When it comes to creative agencies in the gaming industry, there’s no shortage of options. Over the last few years, endemic agencies have grown in the space, taking advantage of connections and experiences rooted in the gaming world. More recently, non-endemic agencies have begun to expand into gaming, hiring full gaming and esports departments to help them capture a slice of the pie. “In the gaming space, the audience is part of a tight community,” said Adam Harris, global head of Twitch’s Brand Partnership Studio (itself an in-house creative agency). “So you do need to have specialized knowledge around that.”