A news that surprised locals and strangers alike, Eduardo Capetillo, Announced a few days ago He returned to television, Is now hospitalized. The actor was responsible for knowing this information with a picture, where his hand is seen with an IV; In addition, you can see the bed in the living room and a nurse by his side. “Everything was fine, the test was over. The question is what will happen to the steel?” He wrote with a photo posted on his Instagram account.