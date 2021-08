Why stop there. Jared Sullinger looked slim and effective in the video that popped up a few months back of him playing overseas. Why not sign the whole foursome from the above picture? We kid of course and this isn't an all of them thing. It's a reported list of three players Boston is or could be interested in. Olynyk might be out of the Celtics price range, but he checks off a lot of the boxes we just wrote about in the Green Target for Lauri Markkanen.