Hineline, Danielle Lynn - (2) Counts Felony Aggravated Assault

On July 22, 2021 at approximately 1:38 PM the WRPD was dispatched to physical fight in progress at a residence in the 500 block of Reading Avenue. A WRPD Officer responded, arrived and located a female, identified as Ivelis TORRES, assaulting a known adult female victim. The Officer ordered TORRES to release the victim as TORRES had the victim by her hair. TORRES originally refused to comply with the Officer's order and the Officer had to physically pull TORRES from the victim to end the assault. The investigation determined that TORRES went to the initial victim's residence and attacked her when the victim opened the door. TORRES tackled the victim to the ground while punching and scratching her in the face and then began to choke her. TORRES made verbal threats towards that victim about ending her life. Two additional adult victims, including a U.S. postal service worker, had attempted to intervene and stop the assault by TORRES, however they were both injured while attempting to help. The initial victim sustained lacerations and bruising to one eye, swelling to her other eye and scratches to her neck. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment due to her injuries. The other two victims advised that they suffered pain due to TORRES's conduct, but did not require medical treatment. TORRES was then charged and arraigned for the listed charges filed before the District Justice.