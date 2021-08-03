Hineline, Danielle Lynn - (2) Counts Felony Aggravated Assault

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 2049 hours, Officer W. Clay Smoker responded to the 3500 block of Blue Rock Road for a domestic disturbance. A witness observed Efrain Torres Mateo, 46, of Lancaster, get into an argument with another male and pulled out a firearm. Mateo fled the scene in a vehicle with the firearm before police arrival. The victim told Officer Smoker that he and Mateo were arguing, and Mateo went to a vehicle and pulled out a pistol. Mateo then racked the slide and pointed the pistol at the victim. Mateo told the victim that he was going to kill him. The witness who called the police told Officer Smoker that she saw Mateo pointing a pistol at the victim. Mateo did not possess a concealed carry permit. Based on the above, Officer Smoker filed charges against Mateo for one count of Firearms Carried Without A License, one count of Simple Assault, one count of Terroristic Threats, and one count of Harassment. Mateo was taken into custody for this incident on July 25th, 2021.
