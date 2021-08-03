Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Hineline, Danielle Lynn - (2) Counts Felony Aggravated Assault

crimewatchpa.com
 4 days ago

Hineline, Danielle Lynn surrendered to the court on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller, who set bail at $10,000.00, which Hineline could not post. She was remanded to Lancaster County Prison to await her preliminary hearing. Warrant Details. Date Issued: Friday July...

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magisterial District#Emt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1 Count) Theft By Unlawful Taking (F3)

On July 21, 2021 at approximately 8:38 PM, a WRPD Officer was dispatched for a report of a theft of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Tulpehocken Avenue. The Officer arrived, spoke to the victim and collected information. WRPD Officers conducted an investigation and, through video evidence, a...
Sierra Vista, AZsierravistaaz.gov

Police arrest local man for aggravated assault, endangerment

The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on six counts of aggravated assault and six counts of endangerment this afternoon. At about noon today, several individuals contacted Southeast Arizona Communications (SEACOM) reporting gunshots in the area of Wilcox Drive and Park Court. SVPD responded and detectives arrested 62-year-old Sierra Vista resident David Sundt at the scene of the incident.
Trenton, MOkttn.com

Trenton man charged with two felony counts of domestic assault

A Trenton resident has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree domestic assault after allegedly causing physical pain to his wife two times in July. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 52-year-old Jeffrey Scott Corbin was arrested on August 3. Bond is $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on August 24.
Richmond County, GAwfxg.com

Man wanted for aggravated assault, woman wanted for questioning

RICHMOND COUNTY (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault and a woman wanted for questioning for her involvement in the incident. Authorities say Joshua David Chosewood, 31, is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault with...
Philadelphia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Title 18 5121 (a) Escape (F3)

On August 4, 2021, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department was dispatched to a residence on S. New Street in Westtown Township, for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival by patrol officers, it was discovered that the residence was also burglarized while the family was away on... Title...
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Mateo, Efrain Torres - (1 count) FIrearms carried without a license and 3 additional charges

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 2049 hours, Officer W. Clay Smoker responded to the 3500 block of Blue Rock Road for a domestic disturbance. A witness observed Efrain Torres Mateo, 46, of Lancaster, get into an argument with another male and pulled out a firearm. Mateo fled the scene in a vehicle with the firearm before police arrival. The victim told Officer Smoker that he and Mateo were arguing, and Mateo went to a vehicle and pulled out a pistol. Mateo then racked the slide and pointed the pistol at the victim. Mateo told the victim that he was going to kill him. The witness who called the police told Officer Smoker that she saw Mateo pointing a pistol at the victim. Mateo did not possess a concealed carry permit. Based on the above, Officer Smoker filed charges against Mateo for one count of Firearms Carried Without A License, one count of Simple Assault, one count of Terroristic Threats, and one count of Harassment. Mateo was taken into custody for this incident on July 25th, 2021.
Hunt County, TXrockwallheraldbanner.com

Hunt County Sheriff makes arrest on multiple aggravated assault charges

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Garland man Thursday evening on multiple charges of assaulting law enforcement. It was not known if the arrest was connected a chase across North Texas into Rowlett Thursday. Fernando Calderon, 27, was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center on two counts of...
West Chester, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Quiles Sanchez, Roberto Orlando - (1 count) Simple Assault (M2) and 1 additional charge

On July 28th, 2021, at approximately 9:00PM, the West Chester Police Department received a complaint regarding a domestic assault that occurred earlier in the evening in the 100 block of East Gay Street. As a result of the investigation, Roberto Quiles Sanchez, a 31-year-old black male of West Chester, was taken in to custody and charged with Simple Assault and Harassment. Quiles Sanchez was transported to the West Chester Police Department for processing, and then to Chester County Prison for arraignment. A preliminary hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-04.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(3 Counts) Simple Assault (M2)

On July 22, 2021 at approximately 1:38 PM the WRPD was dispatched to physical fight in progress at a residence in the 500 block of Reading Avenue. A WRPD Officer responded, arrived and located a female, identified as Ivelis TORRES, assaulting a known adult female victim. The Officer ordered TORRES...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Polanco-Rodriguez, Jose - (18) 2702 (A)(1) Aggravated Assault and 1 additional charge

On 7/27/21 at approximately 12:53PM Lower Paxton Township Police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Willowspring Rd for a report of shots fired and male chasing another male with a gun. Lower Paxton Police and officers from neighboring Police Departments responded to the scene. Upon arrival officers located a male that had been stabbed. Officers learned that no one had been shot and the only injury was to the victim that had been stabbed. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Lower Paxton Police determined that Jose Polanco-Rodriguez was the suspect. Polanco-Rodriguez was on scene when police arrived and he was taken into custody. Polanco-Rodriguez was charged with Aggravated assault, simple assault and related offenses. He was arraigned and committed to Dauphin County Prison on $750,000.00 bail.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Burlington man arrested following aggravated assault with a knife

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man is behind bars after threatening his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend with a knife over a cellphone. Burlington Police say, it happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday at Burlington’s City Hall Park. Police say the victim was trying to get his cellphone out of his ex’s...
Cranberry Township, PAButler Eagle

Man accused of aggravated assault, being drunk in June crash

Cranberry Township Police issued felony charges against an 18-year-old teen they said was intoxicated during a June vehicle crash. "The crash scene consisted of two vehicle with one vehicle overturned," said the investigating officer in the affidavit. Jaren D. Thimons of Sewickley is charged with two felony counts of aggravated...
Tyrone, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Man wanted for felony strangulation, assault

The Tyrone Borough Police Department is requesting assistance locating David Vazquez. The department holds an arrest warrant for Vazquez in relation to a physical domestic that occurred July 21, 2021. Vazquez is wanted for felony strangulation and aggravated assault along with other charges. He is reportedly operating a 2008 black BMW X3, PA plate #LJD3128. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyrone Borough Police Department at (814) 684-1364 or Blair County Dispatch at (814) 940-5910.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(1 count ) Harrassment (M3)

Yoder, Taylor James - (1) count of Aggravated Assault; (1) count Simple Assault and 3 additional charges. On Thursday, July 22, 2021, at approximately 6:20 PM, North Middleton Township Police responded to an active trespasser, at the Speedway located at 712 North Hanover Street. Officers arrived on scene to find Taylor Yoder, to be causing a disturbance outside of the convenience store. Officer made...
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count Felony Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl

Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Public Drunkenness Arrest, 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 1699 Oregon Pike – Sheetz (MT) – Todd M. Martin, M/39, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offenses following a drug overdose. Officers... (1) Count Felony Possession...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Torres, Ivelis - (1 count) Aggravated Assault (F1) and 5 additional charges

On July 22, 2021 at approximately 1:38 PM the WRPD was dispatched to physical fight in progress at a residence in the 500 block of Reading Avenue. A WRPD Officer responded, arrived and located a female, identified as Ivelis TORRES, assaulting a known adult female victim. The Officer ordered TORRES to release the victim as TORRES had the victim by her hair. TORRES originally refused to comply with the Officer's order and the Officer had to physically pull TORRES from the victim to end the assault. The investigation determined that TORRES went to the initial victim's residence and attacked her when the victim opened the door. TORRES tackled the victim to the ground while punching and scratching her in the face and then began to choke her. TORRES made verbal threats towards that victim about ending her life. Two additional adult victims, including a U.S. postal service worker, had attempted to intervene and stop the assault by TORRES, however they were both injured while attempting to help. The initial victim sustained lacerations and bruising to one eye, swelling to her other eye and scratches to her neck. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment due to her injuries. The other two victims advised that they suffered pain due to TORRES's conduct, but did not require medical treatment. TORRES was then charged and arraigned for the listed charges filed before the District Justice.
Lemoyne, PAcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

KEISER, Matthew Caleb - Aggravated Assault

On Friday, July 23, 2021 around 1000AM, West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the 1st Block of S. 8th Street, Lemoyne for an intoxicated person. Officer(s) arrived and found Matthew Caleb KEISER under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance to a degree that he needed medical attention. EMS Providers began to provide medical care. KEISER became hostile and began to assault the EMS Providers. After obtaining medical care, KEISER was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy