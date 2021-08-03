Cancel
Sturgis, MI

This Sturgis Grandmother Has TikTok Clout with Her Collectables

By Dana Marshall
Posted by 
 3 days ago
Her adorable yet potty mouth delivery is no doubt why this small town grandma has a TikTok following. She goes by @gramalmao on Tiktok. She currently has over 2 million video views, 28.1 thousand followers and 261 thousand total video likes. Part of her success is no doubt due to her grandson, Brenden (aka @brendenlmao.) He is behind the biggest TikTok account in Southwest Michigan with over 5.2 million followers. She co-stars in many of his prank videos. In fact, I think the Brenden videos with his grandma are among the best he does.

Kalamazoo, MI
