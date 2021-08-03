Cancel
Ralph Lauren boosts annual revenue outlook as luxury demand rebounds

By Reuters
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Lauren exceeded expectations for first-quarter revenue as easing Covid-19 restrictions spurred a rebound in demand for its high-end apparel. The company's net revenue rose nearly threefold to $1.38 billion in the quarter ended June 26 from a year earlier, when COVID-led store closures across the globe hammered its business.

