Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Report: Mississippi is the #1 slowest warming state since 1970

By Stacker
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2Gyh_0bGCY6On00

Pixabay

Mississippi is the #1 slowest warming state since 1970

Just a degree or two degrees hotter doesn’t seem like a lot. You would barely notice the change on a sunny afternoon, or in the warmth of a cup of coffee. But over time, it’s enough to change our environment from top to bottom.

Every state is growing warmer, with higher temperatures fueled by everything from powerful ocean currents and giant coal-fired power plants to commuters, cows, and leaky old buildings.

To find out which states have warmed the fastest since 1970, Stacker consulted Climate Central’s 2020 Earth Day report. In this report, we looked at the Applied Climate Information System’s time-series data from major metropolitan areas in each state. Read that full story here.

Mississippi by the numbers

– Temperature change 1970–2019: 1.37° F

– Fastest-warming metro areas:

— Hattiesburg: 1.4° F

— Jackson: 1.6° F

— Tupelo: 2.6° F

Mississippi soil has grown drier, exacerbating more heavy downpours throughout the state that damage crop yields and livestock. More extreme weather, earlier winter snowmelt to the north, and more powerful rains mean flooding along the Mississippi River is more frequent and more destructive.

The leading cause of temperature increases today is human-derived greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide and methane, which trap heat in our atmosphere. The more gases we emit by burning fossil fuels like oil, gas, and coal, and in our farming practices, the more heat is trapped. Plants and trees mitigate the situation somewhat by absorbing carbon dioxide to produce oxygen. The ocean absorbs carbon dioxide, too, but that process makes it more acidic.

As temperatures rise, winters grow shorter. The ice on the Great Lakes forms later and disappears earlier. Colorado’s snowpack is melting as much as 30 days sooner than it was just a generation ago. With less snow in the New Mexico and Colorado mountains to feed the Rio Grande, the river is drying up.

Meanwhile, springs are wetter, with flooding more common (and more destructive), and summers are drier with longer stifling heat waves that can be debilitating—and deadly—for those who cannot afford the price of staying cool. Wildfires are whipped across mountain forests by overheated winds, and barges run aground in the low waters of the Mississippi River.

Evaporation threatens supplies of water for drinking and irrigation, while algal blooms choke inland lakes. In the heartland, crop yields are declining. Along the coasts, land is getting too salty for farming, as intruding saltwater seeps into freshwater aquifers and groundwater. Dairy and beef cattle stop eating, foliage trees grow dull, and sugar maple trees die.

Spectacular beaches are also disappearing. Rising seas threaten the existence of scenic barrier islands, and ocean levels around the world could rise more than four feet by 2100 if aggressive mitigation efforts aren’t undertaken, according to a study published on May 8, 2020, in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science.

Many states are taking actions to burn less coal, use less electricity, tighten fuel standards, encourage people to drive less, create greener cities, and construct more efficient buildings to change our consumption, our behaviors, our habits, and our attitudes about warming temperatures. Here are the states warming the fastest and slowest:

Fastest-warming states

#1. Nevada (+6.45° F)

#2. Vermont (+3.90° F)

#3. New Mexico (+3.60° F)

Slowest-warming states

#1 (tie). Maryland (+1.37° F)

#1 (tie). Mississippi (+1.37° F)

#1 (tie). South Dakota (+1.37° F)

Comments / 5

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
37K+
Followers
3K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
City
Tupelo, MS
State
South Dakota State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane#Climate Central#Atmospheric Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Number of Mississippi ICU beds filled with COVID-19 patients near record high: ‘The worst is yet to come,’ doctor warns

Mississippi’s number of severely ill COVID-19 coronavirus patients is fast approaching a new record, the state’s top public health doctor said Sunday. Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs released information Sunday showing that 346 Mississippians were in ICU rooms, approximately 10 times the number of several weeks ago. The ICU utilization is nearing the all-time record high of 360 patients recorded in January at the height of the last wave.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Second military explosive found at Mississippi recycling center

A second round of military ordnance was found Friday at a Mississippi recycling center where a worker died when another one exploded earlier in the week, authorities said. An Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal team from Fort Polk, Louisiana, was called to Jarrell Recycling in Ellisville after an explosive was discovered “to investigate the munition, render it safe and search for any other ordinance at the site,” the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi leaders cheer as US Senate adds amendment for authorization of new interstate that would pass through Mississippi, four other states

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved an amendment adding congressional authorization of the full Interstate-14 five-state corridor expansion to the pending Bipartisan Infrastructure Package. “Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, will go down in the history of south Mississippi as a very important day — a huge day,” said Chandler Russ,...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi doctors’ group urges residents to do three things to help them slow coronavirus surge

A Mississippi physicians’ organization issued a plea to Mississippi residents on Friday urging them to take measures to protect themselves and one another from the rapidly spreading COVID-19 coronavirus. “With record-breaking daily case numbers of the deadly COVID-19 virus surging to dizzying new heights, the physicians of Mississippi, who have...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippians will ‘absolutely’ die due to lack of care as state hospitals swamped with unvaccinated COVID patients

Mississippi’s top public health official warned Friday that people will “absolutely” die needlessly because state hospitals are becoming crammed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs was speaking with officials with the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) Friday when he was asked about the impact of...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi hospitals admitted more than seven COVID-19 patients per hour yesterday as cases continue to soar

Mississippi’s hospitals admitted more than seven COVID-19 coronavirus patients per hour on Wednesday, the state reported Thursday. Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 178 patients were admitted into state hospitals on Wednesday. Hospitalization numbers have been rising with the most recent average being 144 patients per day. The growing...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Coronavirus in Mississippi continues to rapidly spread; state now at levels not seen since January, worst month of pandemic

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi continued to climb Tuesday to levels not seen since January, the worse month to date of the pandemic and the worst cases are putting tremendous strain on state hospitals. Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 1,574 new coronavirus cases...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Got an outstanding fine? You could soon find your name online in this Mississippi city

If you have outstanding fines with one Mississippi city, you could soon find your name with the fine online. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday approved a resolution to publish the names of people owing back fines and charged in contempt of court warrants for not paying their fines on the city’s site. No date has been determined when the list will be placed online.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Mayor with COVID-19: ‘I should have gotten the vaccine’

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs has done public service announcements on television and in his hometown newspaper urging his constituents to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Unfortunately, Flaggs said, he did not heed his own advice. Now Flaggs, who said he is doing well recovering from the coronavirus, is redoubling his efforts to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

‘Delta surge accelerating quickly’ – Mississippi reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases over weekend

Mississippi’s rapidly growing number of new cases of the COVD-19 coronavirus continued to pile up over the weekend, state officials reported Monday. Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 4,991 new coronavirus cases were found since the agency’s last update on Friday. The additional cases reported Monday brings...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi closer to takeover of Holmes County schools

The Mississippi Board of Education is recommending that the state take control of the Holmes County Consolidated School District after an audit showed longstanding problems with financial management, academic achievement and student safety. The board voted unanimously Tuesday to ask Republican Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency...

Comments / 5

Community Policy