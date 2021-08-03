Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ralph Lauren back in vogue as pandemic curbs ease

By Uday Sampath Kumar
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39I5gP_0bGCXqRP00

(Reuters) -Shoppers globally are returning to buying Ralph Lauren Corp’s Polo shirts, sports coats and dresses, the company said on Tuesday as it benefits from a post-lockdown luxury sales boom and revamped marketing campaigns.

The New York-based retailer’s shares rose more than 7% to $126.36 as the company raised its annual revenue forecast, while also beating estimates for first-quarter sales, joining rivals LVMH, Kering SA and Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings Ltd in posting strong results.

Luxury goods companies have benefited from the gradual resumption of social events and gatherings in Europe and the United States over the last few months, as the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines helps ease lockdown restrictions.

“As markets reopen around the world, consumers are shifting back to many of the key categories that drove our business prior to the pandemic,” Chief Executive Officer Patrice Louvet said.

The company was working on bringing back dressy casual designs to stores to capitalize on that demand, while scaling back stay-at-home products such as pajamas and sweats, according to Louvet.

Ralph Lauren is also doubling down on marketing this year, promoting its brand by sponsoring the U.S. Olympic team and events such as Wimbledon and Major League Baseball.

Its marketing spend in the first quarter was double that of the year-earlier pandemic-hit period, and about 40% higher than 2019. With global tourism still sluggish, Louvet said the company had shifted its advertising campaigns to target local shoppers rather than tourists.

Ralph Lauren now expects fiscal 2022 revenue to rise between 25% and 30% on a reported basis, having previously estimated a 20% to 25% increase on a comparable basis.

The company’s net revenue rose to $1.38 billion in the quarter ended June 26. Analysts had expected revenue of $1.22 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Goods#Lvmh#Kering Sa#Capri Holdings Ltd#The U S Olympic#Wimbledon#Major League Baseball#Refinitiv Ibes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
RetailForbes

Ralph Lauren’s Stock Grew 12% In The Last Week. What’s Next?

Ralph Lauren’s stock (NYSE: RL), a company engaged in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings, has increased 12% over the last five trading days (one week) and currently stands at around $123. It should be noted that the broader S&P500 returned a flat growth during the same period. RL stock spiked this week as it reported strong fiscal Q1 2022 results with revenues and earnings per share beating market estimates by $160 million and $1.43, respectively. The company saw its revenues grow 182% year-over-year (y-o-y) during the quarter, which included a 301% jump in North America. Evidently, consumers have started spending more on handbags, shoes, and clothes firing a rebound in the luxury goods industry. It should be noted that the high-end apparel seller’s marketing spends in the first quarter were double that of the year-ago period and about 40% higher than 2019 - as it sponsored the U.S. Olympic team and events such as Wimbledon and Major League Baseball. The company increased the marketing of its brand to capture the renewed demand. Ralph Lauren also raised its forecast for fiscal 2022 and now expects revenue to rise 25% to 30% on a 53-week reported basis, having previously estimated a 20% to 25% increase on a 52-week comparable basis.
Apparelmanisteenews.com

Dow partners with Ralph Lauren on Team USA Olympic outfit collection

Although Midland doesn’t have any athletes competing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, the city is represented in another way: By the outfits Team USA is wearing. Jim Fitterling, CEO of Dow, posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the company’s partnership with Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter for the United States’ Olympic and Paralympic teams, has created sustainable attire.
Beauty & FashionStreet.Com

Ralph Lauren's Upside Gap Could Be Filled Quickly

When it comes to clothing and apparel, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) , Ralph Lauren (RL) and Nike (NKE) were among Cramer's favorites that he shared with Mad Money viewers Tuesday evening. Let's take a closer look at Ralph Lauren, which soared Tuesday. In this updated daily bar chart of RL, below,...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Upgrades: Ralph Lauren Shows Rising Relative Strength

One important metric to look for in a stock is an 80 or higher Relative Strength Rating. Ralph Lauren (RL) cleared that benchmark Wednesday, with a jump from 78 to 84 Wednesday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Ralph Lauren beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp reported quarterly revenue on Tuesday that beat analysts' estimates, as easing COVID-19 restrictions spurred a rebound in demand for its high-end apparel. The retailer's net revenue rose 182% to $1.38 billion in the first quarter ended June 26 from a year earlier, when coronavirus-related store closures across the globe hammered its business.
Financial ReportsMorning Times

Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $164.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.29 per share.
Financial Reportschainstoreage.com

Ralph Lauren makes strong Q1 rebound as earnings crush Street

Ralph Lauren Corp. got off to a fast start in its first quarter. The company reported that its net income totaled $164.7 million, or $2.18 per share, for the quarter ended June 26, after a loss of $127.7 million, or $1.75 per share, in the year-ago pandemic-lockdown period. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.29 crushed analysts’ estimates of $0.88.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Ralph Lauren Scores Gold With His Olympic Sponsorships

Click here to read the full article. GAME ON: When Jill Biden donned a Ralph Lauren outfit to cheer on the U.S. team in Tokyo, she helped the American brand rise to the top of the charts for fashion sponsorships at the 2020 Summer Olympics. According to an analysis of social media by data and insights company Launchmetrics from July 28 to Aug. 2, Ralph Lauren brought in $14.8 million in media impact value for his Olympic-related sponsorships, with the Biden post alone garnering $163,000 in MIV on The New York Times and an additional $92,300 on the Polo Ralph Lauren...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Ralph Lauren Shares Rally On Q1 Earnings Beat, Upbeat Outlook

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 182% year-on-year, to $1.38 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.21 billion. Revenues from North America increased 301% Y/Y to $662 million, Europe rose 194% to $355 million, and Asia grew 68% to $288 million. Comparable store sales increased...
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Clorox, Take-Two fall; Ralph Lauren, Kennametal rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:. Simon Property Group Inc., up $3.22 to $129.54. The shopping mall real estate investment trust beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $13.35 to $159.86. The publisher of 'œGrand Theft Auto'...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Ralph Lauren’s Q1 Focus? Outerwear, Denim, Footwear and Home

CEO Patrice Louvet shared where the heritage apparel firm is seeing a “resurgence” in men’s fashion and “improvements” on the women’s side. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Ralph Lauren Stock Is Up 7% Today

Shares of apparel label Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) were higher by 6.9% heading into Tuesday's close following a stellar fiscal first-quarter report highlighted by triple-digit sales growth. So what. For Ralph Lauren's fiscal first quarter ending in June, revenue of $1.38 billion beat the year-earlier top line by 182%. Last year's...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Square, Pfizer, Ralph Lauren and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Square — Jack Dorsey's payments company saw its shares surge 10% after the firm announced plans to buy Australian fintech company Afterpay in a $29 billion, all-stock deal as it looks to expand further into the booming installment loan market. The price tag marks a roughly 30% premium to Afterpay's last closing price. Square also reported second-quarter earnings of 40 cents per share, up from a loss of 3 cents per share over the same period last year. The company's gross profit increased 91% from a year ago, which marked a record quarterly growth rate.
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Procter & Gamble, Ralph Lauren, KLAC

Stocks finished lower Friday as investors weighed concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and disappointing results from online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report. Here of some of the top stock gainers for Friday:. 1. Procter & Gamble | Increase 2%. Shares of Procter & Gamble...
ApparelFast Company

Why everyone is riled up about Ralph Lauren’s Team USA uniforms—but they probably aren’t going anywhere

The Olympics aren’t just about incredible feats of sport. They’re a chance for countries to project their national identity onto the world stage. Clothing can be key to this goal. Team USA has had an unmistakably preppy look since 2008, when the U.S. Olympic Committee gave Ralph Lauren the contract to become the official outfitter for the opening and closing ceremonies. But this year, there’s been intense backlash over an aesthetic that’s historically tied to whiteness and privilege.
Businessinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Ralph Lauren Corp

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Buy rating on Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $150, which is approximately 36.49% above the present share price of $109.9. Boruchow expects Ralph Lauren Corp to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.01 for the third...

Comments / 0

Community Policy