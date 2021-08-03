Cancel
From imaging neurons to measuring their true activity

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen neurons communicate with each another, they transmit—or "fire"—small electrical impulses called action potentials or spikes. These action potentials are the fundamental units of information processing in the brain. Today, neuronal activity is often measured by calcium imaging, which uses advanced microscopy to detect changes in the fluorescence of a calcium indicator inside neurons. This approach has become very popular because it can detect neuronal activity simultaneously in many neurons in the intact brain. However, rather than detecting the action potentials directly, it is an indirect measure of neuronal activity: The fluorescence signals depend on calcium influx through calcium channels in the cell membrane, which are activated by action potentials. Individual action potentials cause a transient increase and subsequent decrease in intracellular calcium concentration that is much slower than the action potential itself. The calcium signal measured by microscopy is therefore a slow, distorted and noisy "shadow" of the real electrical activity of a neuron. It is thus desired to reconstruct the true fluctuations in action potential firing rate from the measured calcium signals, which is no trivial task.

medicalxpress.com

