Jens Petter Hauge is the most likely forward to leave AC Milan with two Bundesliga clubs interested, according to a report. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) takes stock of what the future of Jens Petter Hauge could be. The young Norwegian had an excellent first half of the season with Milan, but Stefano Pioli did not use him as much after Christmas and even left him out of the Europa League squad.