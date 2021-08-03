Dr. Dennisha Murff – Administrator, Author, Advocate for equitable education
Tevin Welcomes Dr. Dennisha Murff! Dr. Dennisha Murff is an administrator, author, adjunct professor, consultant, and relentless advocate for equitable education. Throughout her career, she has worked to incorporate equity, inclusion, anti-racism, and cultural responsiveness in her work. Dr. Murff is the founder of Murff Consulting Group, LLC, an educational consulting group focused on “cultivating the greatness” within each scholar. She has also launched her podcast series, Education Empowerment Movement. Dr. Murff believes education is the great equalizer.www.wishtv.com
