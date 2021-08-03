Dr. Dennisha Murff – Administrator, Author, Advocate for equitable education

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. Not very long ago when author J.R. Glover was growing up, there were hardly any college-educated family members or friends in Black neighborhoods and communities. Most of this was attributed to a lack of financing as well as a lack of opportunities. If it had not been for the G.I. Bill, which was available to military veterans in the 60s, Glover himself would not have been able to get a college education. Although there are changes today and many families in the Black community have produced college graduates, Glover has published “Higher Education in Blackness; A Dilemma” to identify inequalities in society due to historical circumstances and contemporary mindsets.