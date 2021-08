While some areas of science know first-hand how cool artificial intelligence (AI) is, not all domains have had access to the technology. But, now, AI is on the verge of becoming accessible to more researchers with the AI Institute for Intelligent Cyberinfrastructure with Computational Learning in the Environment, or ICICLE. The new institute will focus on next-generation intelligent cyberinfrastructure that makes using AI as easy as plugging an appliance into an electrical outlet.