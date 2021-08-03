Cancel
Environment

Smoky Sky, Below Normal Temperatures Remain

By Alan Crone
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only issue remains the hazy-smoky sky as the steering currents remain favorable bringing smoke from the western and pacific northwest fires near the region for the next day or so. Temps are great! And should remain so for the next few days before we see the pattern shifting and bringing more heat and humidity into the area this weekend. We may be once again dealing with heat index advisories as these readings top the 105 range this weekend. Before this occurs, things will remain relatively cool and mild with morning lows in the 60s and daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s. We may reach the lower 90s Thursday and back above the seasonal norms Friday through the weekend.

