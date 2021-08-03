Oil companies are wooing skeptical investors with cash. Will it work?

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Tiger Oil and Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:TGRO) ('Tiger' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the Company's application for OTCIQ has been approved. With this, the Company will be focusing resources on bringing all financials and filings up to date by the imposed SEC deadline. Over the past months the Company has been working on bringing the Upchurch lease back into production. The lease is a 75-acre lease held by production, producing from a single well drilled in the early 1980's. The well hit oil at just over 1800 feet in the Knox formations, it has been in production for 30+ years. The Knox formation is the premier oil formation in Kentucky and generally runs at depths ranging from 1600 to 2300 feet. Given the desire for Knox wells, nearly every newly discovered Knox well in the region has been offset. With the recent increasing in oil prices, the Company has started exploring the potential of acquiring new oil and gas leases.