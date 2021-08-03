CNY in the Tokyo Olympics: Justyn Knight and Jerami Grant advance; Ashley Twichell ready to swim
Former Syracuse athletes Justyn Knight and Jerami Grant advanced to compete for medals on Tuesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics. Knight finished third in his heat during the 5,000 meters with a time of 13 minutes and 30.22 seconds, the third-best time in either of the two heats and more than enough to advance him to the finals of the event, which is scheduled for Friday morning at 8.www.syracuse.com
