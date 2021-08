ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Briefing.com reports. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. ZIX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.