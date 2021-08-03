Injury-riddled US Will Play Dominican Republic in Volleyball Quarterfinal
If the U.S. women’s volleyball team is to beat the Dominican Republic, they might have to win without two of their top stars. The team stepped up in their win against Italy, clinching the top spot in Pool B despite setter Jordyn Poulter’s exit after an apparent ankle injury. They already entered the game down Jordan Thompson, whose quarterfinal status is uncertain but is expected to play in the knockout round.www.nbcboston.com
