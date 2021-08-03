Coast Guard looking more closely at diversity, climate change challenges

The August issue is always our focus on the Coast Guard. Since retiring from the Navy in 2016 and beginning my career at the Naval Institute, I have learned more about the Coast Guard than I did in 29 years on active duty. As my understanding of our “white-hull” brethren has grown, my respect and admiration for them has deepened. The Coast Guard is about the same size as the New York City police department, but its 11 statutory missions demand a global presence. Polar ice breaking, counterdrug operations, search and rescue, natural resources protection, and other missions require a can-do force that makes the most of every asset and every Coast Guardsman.