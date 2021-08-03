Coast Guard looking more closely at diversity, climate change challenges
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Coast Guard operates in a domain no less dynamic than any other branch of the military. As an organization, it’s in the midst of recapitalizing itself, and taking on diversity and climate change. For an update, at the SeaAirSpace conference, Federal Drive with Tom Temin caught up with the Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz.federalnewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0