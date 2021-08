National CBD Day helps bring awareness, accessibility, and education to an ever-expanding industry. cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, is preparing for National CBD Day on Sunday, August 8. Established in 2018 to acknowledge the mounting efforts surrounding the industry, cbdMD is proud to be the founder of this national holiday that continues to help shed light on the many uses, on-going research and benefits associated with hemp-derived CBD.