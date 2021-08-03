Cancel
Southlake, TX

Top QB Recruit To Skip Senior Year At Southlake Carroll High

wbap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthlake (AP) – The player considered to be the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2022 says he is skipping his senior year of high school in Texas and plans to enroll at Ohio State for the upcoming semester. Quinn Ewers explained in a Twitter post that he would soon be completing the course necessary to graduate from Southlake Carroll High School. The five-star recruit says his decision was influenced by Texas rules which prohibit him from earning money from endorsement and sponsorship deals. Last month, the NCAA lifted its long-time ban on athletes being compensated for their names, images and likenesses. Experts say Ewers could earn up to a million dollars under the N-I-L rules.

www.wbap.com

