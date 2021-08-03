Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Where to buy N95 face masks as COVID delta variant spreads, mask mandates rise

By MassLive.com Staff
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The delta variant of COVID-19 is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask mandates around the country. With the latest surge, more and more people are digging out their masks to protect themselves against the virus and more and more areas are requiring masks to be worn in public indoors.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
47K+
Followers
36K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Face Masks#Cdc#Mers#Delta#Covid#Cdc#The New York Times#Mers#N95medicalsupplies Com#N95maskco Com#Wellbefore Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

LIST: These Massachusetts Cities And Towns Have Issued Face Mask Mandates Or Advisories

(CBS) — As coronavirus cases in Massachusetts and around the country have risen due to the highly contagious Delta variant, some communities are starting to re-issue face mask advisories or mandates. The Centers For Disease Control has recommended that even fully vaccinated Americans in areas with substantial or high COVID transmission mask up indoors. Statewide, the Department of Public Health is advising fully vaccinated people to wear face masks indoors in public if they have have a weakened immune system, an underlying condition that puts them at risk for severe infection, or lives with someone who is at risk or unvaccinated. Below...
Public HealthWashington Post

Why some experts recommend upgrading to N95 masks to help fight the delta variant

The debate over masks is heating up again, with increasing calls for all Americans, regardless of coronavirus vaccination status, to return to wearing face coverings in indoor public places to help thwart the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. But some experts say the recommendations should specify the kind of masks people should be using.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
Louisiana Stateaudacy.com

Delta variant of COVID presenting as sinus congestion, runny nose, sore throat

The Delta variant appears to be impacting some people in different ways than the original strain, resulting in symptoms that were not historically associated with COVID. Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter said COVID can still show up as the classic symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath, but these days they are seeing many patients present with symptoms that could be mistaken for run-of-the-mill illnesses.
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy