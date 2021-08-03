Southport Column: Upcoming events and projects

Hooray for Southport! Today’s Boothbay Register online article has a listing of vaccination rates by ZIP code. 04576, our ZIP Code, earns a green rating with 95+ percent of our population vaccinated. Well done, everyone. Also by ZIP Code the CDC publishes the number of cases, and in that category we have see the numbers rise from 6-9 to 6-19 probable or confirmed cases. Such number reflect only those folks who are residents of the ZIP Code, not visitors or those who claim residency elsewhere.