Letter: Capitalism has enabled narcissistic trips into space

By Errol Remington
Salt Lake Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBranson and Bezos have now gone into space. Controversy over their space travels has ensued with giants like astronomer Anthony Tyson speaking in favor of the trips. Others oppose them. But there is another aspect to this. Capitalism has rendered many benefits to our nation and others of the industrialized...

