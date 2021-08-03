Cancel
Cost, developer behind Denver's Fairfax Park stir new controversy

By John Frank
A controversial new park in a Denver neighborhood is over budget — and the extra taxpayer dollars are flowing to a construction company run by the brother of the city's deputy parks director. Why it matters: The new details, first reported this week by the Greater Park Hill News, only...

