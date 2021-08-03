Cost, developer behind Denver's Fairfax Park stir new controversy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park is the latest city in Minnesota to announce it will require masks inside city facilities. The city said the requirement will go into effect for employees Friday, while the public will be required to wear masks starting Tuesday. It will affect those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated. “The reason for the delay with the public is because we are holding a special election for mayor on Tuesday,” the city said in a statement. “Absentee voting will be taking place at City Hall on Monday, August 9. We did not want any resident to feel that a mask requirement might prohibit them from voting.” The requirement will not affect polling places, according to the city. Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth, as well as Hennepin and Ramsey counties, have instituted similar mask policies.