Tyson Foods to require vaccinations for all U.S. workers

Tyson Foods Inc. announced Tuesday that it will require all office staff to be vaccinated by October 1, and all other workers to be vaccinated by November 1, pending discussions with locations represented by unions. Tyson said nearly half of its workers are already vaccinated, and the company has hosted more than 100 vaccination events. The meat manufacturer says it will provide $200 to workers, subject to those union discussions, along with the policy to compensate workers for up to four hours of pay if they're vaccinated outside of their shift or through an external source. Tyson has spent $700 million to date on protective gear, vaccinations and other COVID-19-related measures. At one point, the illness had infected 1,000 of 2,800 workers in the company's Waterloo facility. Tyson shares are up 11.3% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 16.8% for the period.