Pet Of The Week: Quartz

This week Cinderella has three new little kittens and an assortment of recently arrived dogs, who all need to find forever homes with great people. Gaby, Possum, and Hissy – these beautiful tabby cats aren’t tiny little kittens, being born in April, but they are young, playful and full of kittenish personality. They will grow into gorgeous cats and make wonderful pets. They were raised in a foster home with dogs and kids so they are used to people and lots of activity. They’re all very friendly and loving and you can’t go wrong with any of them. Gaby and Hissy are spayed females and Possum is a neutered male. All three are current on their shots. They are available at Petsmart in North McAllen for immediate adoption. Don’t wait, these beauties will go fast! Be sure to check out the other cats we have available there as well.