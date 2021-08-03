Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pet Of The Week: Quartz

By Amelia Fuentes
KTVN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Pet of the Week is Quartz, a four-month-old social butterfly who LOVES to be held and snuggled. Quartz is a graduate of the SPCA's Ringworm Academy, a life-saving program that treats cats and kittens infected with ringworm. Ringworm is a fungal skin infection that cats can contract on their skin and fur, and while it is curable, it is very contagious.

www.ktvn.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Fur#Spca#Ringworm Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Mobile, ALWKRG

Pet of the Week: Shih Tzu looking for home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a five-year-old Shih Tzu named Eliot. Eliot was found as a stray. He has such beautiful fur. Eliot loves to play. He is such a happy little boy and he has plenty of energy. He would love to lay in your lap, but not before he goes for a walk! He has the cutest little underbite.
PetsBillings Gazette

Pet of the week: Jefferson

Jefferson is a deaf 5 1/2-year-old male German Shepherd available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society. Jefferson and his sister Stella were abandoned by their previous owners and were starving when they were rescued and rehabilitated by RHS. "Deaf Jeff," as volunteers have dubbed him, has a sweet personality and...
PetsCourier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Dakota is a 10-year-old Jack Russel mix who was surrendered to the shelter when her owner went into a nursing home. Dakota is a sweet and loving girl who can be a lap dog. She enjoys taking naps in her doggy bed and going for walks. Dakota would love a quiet home with no small children.
Abilene, TXPosted by
KEAN 105

This Beautiful Pet of the Week is Running Out of Time

Meet Maximus the most beautiful "Pet of the Week" and his time is up. After this weekend if Maximus is not adopted or at least "fostered" out to a temporary home, (for the time being) this massive, lovable, chocolate Lab, Retriever, Pointer mix may have to be put down. I...
Mcallen, TXanjournal.com

Three Little Kittens

This week Cinderella has three new little kittens and an assortment of recently arrived dogs, who all need to find forever homes with great people. Gaby, Possum, and Hissy – these beautiful tabby cats aren’t tiny little kittens, being born in April, but they are young, playful and full of kittenish personality. They will grow into gorgeous cats and make wonderful pets. They were raised in a foster home with dogs and kids so they are used to people and lots of activity. They’re all very friendly and loving and you can’t go wrong with any of them. Gaby and Hissy are spayed females and Possum is a neutered male. All three are current on their shots. They are available at Petsmart in North McAllen for immediate adoption. Don’t wait, these beauties will go fast! Be sure to check out the other cats we have available there as well.
Animalssparklecat.com

Exploring the TNR Cat Trap

If you saw yesterday’s post, you may remember that I mentioned the cat rescuer caught two of the three outside kittens. Since there is only one more kitten, and maybe the dad, if we are lucky, we are down to one trap. The rescue human packed up the big drop trap and took it away.
PetsLynchburg News and Advance

Cat of the week: Chic

Chic is a gentle, friendly little girl who adapts well to new situations. As soon as she arrived at the shelter, she was ready to meet new people and became comfortable in her new home. She is a glutton for love and will push her head up under your hand...
PetsTime Out Global

Are we prejudiced against black dogs?

I’m sitting on the floor of a local shelter, playing with a corgi mix puppy that I was immediately drawn to when the adoption volunteer tells me that they have other puppies waiting to be adopted. She asks if I’d like to see them and I happily agree. As we step into another kennel with the cutest little dark-furred pups, she tells me that she’s glad that I’m interested since so few had asked to see the black puppies today and that they often take much longer to get adopted. I’m baffled at first. After all, I’m definitely not opposed to adopting a black dog, but at the same time, my first instinct was to adopt a lighter coloured puppy as opposed to one with darker fur. Then it struck me. Are we all unknowingly prejudiced against black dogs?
Greenville, NCWITN

Pet of the Week: Baylin Mae

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Known as the “little sass queen,” this adorable pup is looking for a loving home!. Baylin Mae is two months old and believed to be a spaniel terrier mix. Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say she knows how to win just about anyone over and confidence is not something she lacks!
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Pet of the Week: Meet Whisper

Whisper is a 4-year-old, medium-sized, black, domestic shorthair mix. Are you the quiet home Whisper is looking for? Whisper is accustomed to an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, and would love a lap she could curl up on every night. She is looking for a home where she can be the only cat in the household and doesn't have to share her space with any dogs. She has a unique sounding meow, and is a good cat with people and kids. If you think you might have the right home for Whisper, visit her at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
PetsWDTV

Pet Helpers: Dewey

Dewey is a very sweet beagle mix around 7 months old and about 25lbs. He is crate trained. We are working on house training and he is doing great. Please note he is to be an inside pet only, NO HUNTING! Dewy gets along with dogs and is very curious about cats.
PetsSt. Cloud Times

Kona and Ginger: Rescue Pets of the Week

Kona wants to retrieve a home soon. This 1-year-old neutered Black Lab mix is full of energy, so he’ll need plenty of exercise and playtime to keep him from being naughty. Kona has a high prey drive and shouldn’t go to a home with cats or other small animals. He gets along with other dogs but sometimes plays a little too rough.
Petscounty10.com

LPC Pet of the Week: Meet Sam!

We’ve got a real cutie this week – this is Sam:. This happy boy can’t wait to meet you! Sam is an 8–9-month-old boxer mix on the smaller side of medium. He’s learning to play fetch and loves cuddles. He hasn’t met a person he doesn’t like and is great with kids and other dogs. Sam is always showing off his stunning smile and will be the perfect adventure buddy!
Petskzmu.org

Mutt of the Week: KitKat

Meet Kit Kat! She is as sweet as a candy bar! Kit Kat was found hanging around a visitors center with her 5 puppies. They were all brought in and were super friendly. She’s a great momma but is now ready to be in a home of her own. Kit...
PetsWHNT-TV

Pet of the week: Captain Rex

Captain Rex is a cool dude in search of his forever shipmates. At one and a half years old, this black and cream guinea pig loves soaking up ALL of the cuddles. He’s super friendly, and like every pet, really enjoys his treats and hay. He has always been the...
Petssierranewsonline.com

Pet of the Week: Merida the Cat

I am about one year old now and when I was younger I had a minor injury. Because it was never treated, I need to be an indoor-only kitty. It is nothing that hurts me, or will require special care…and some people think my unique walk is kind of cute!
Mcdowell County, NCMcDowell News

Pets of the Week fro McDowell

Day One Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue working to save animals from neglect and euthanasia in McDowell County and surrounding areas. Day One operates a pet supply shop in Marion, and all proceeds go to animal rescue. Day One is always in need of donations, volunteers, fosters and adopters to help them save lives. For more information, email dayoneanimalrescue@gmail.com or call 559-2777. The shop is located at 1101 Baldwin Ave. in Marion.

Comments / 2

Community Policy