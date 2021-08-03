SEC Newgate purchases majority stake in Middle East agency

The Middle East announced today that for the foreseeable future, it's only going to let people in who have proof they've been fully vaccinated against Covid-19: With the Delta Variant currently ripping through the country, The Middle East has made the tough decision to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination as part of entry requirements to our shows and to eat at our restaurants for the time being. We will be following the numbers and information out there and hope this is not a long term policy, but for now, it feels like the right thing to do. Either the card itself or a picture of it will be sufficient proof. We are doing this out of an abundance of caution and to protect you, your family, friends, patrons, and musicians who come here to perform.