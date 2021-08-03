Injury-riddled US Will Play Dominican Republic in Volleyball Quarterfinal

The United States women's national team defeated Australia 4-3 in the Olympic bronze medal match on Thursday. Ultimately, if it was the swan song for the veterans of the USWNT, it was a worthy one as the side managed to regain some of their swagger in an exciting, high scoring, up and down match. The United States needed all four of Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd's goals to hold on as Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, and Emiliy Gielnik's scored for Australia.