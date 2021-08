Starting in August, more than 9,000 wildfires burn in the U.S., on average, causing nearly two million acres of damage, which includes residential and business structures. Across the country, the most damaging wildfire seasons have been in recent years, including 2017, 2018, and 2020, accounting for 62% of the structures lost over the last 15 years. The three largest wildfires in Colorado history occurred in 2020. While Texas and Colorado rank highest for high to extreme wildfire risk, these facts alone should give you pause regardless of where you operate your restaurant.