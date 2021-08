KASHIMA, Japan — Although the color of their medal wasn’t what they wanted, the mettle of the team came through in the end. The U.S. women’s soccer team salvaged a rocky tournament by winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday (late Wednesday night PT). Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scored two goals each in a 4-3 win over Australia after opening the Tokyo Games with an uncharacteristic 3-0 loss to Sweden.