Dan’s Daily: Friedman Drops Penguins Trade Rumors, Tarasenko Value Collapses
The Pittsburgh Penguins trade rumors got a jolt on Monday with Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts podcast. The offerings were not surprising, but the credible confirmation that they’re out there means the second wave of Penguins offseason chatter is just beginning. The first wave was dominated by a lot of reports which were controverted or otherwise proved incorrect. The NHL trade value of Vladimir Tarasenko has cratered, and the Chicago Blackhawks pledged to release the findings of the independent report on their sexual assault scandal from 2010.pittsburghhockeynow.com
