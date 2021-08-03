Cancel
Dan’s Daily: Friedman Drops Penguins Trade Rumors, Tarasenko Value Collapses

By Dan Kingerski
 3 days ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins trade rumors got a jolt on Monday with Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts podcast. The offerings were not surprising, but the credible confirmation that they’re out there means the second wave of Penguins offseason chatter is just beginning. The first wave was dominated by a lot of reports which were controverted or otherwise proved incorrect. The NHL trade value of Vladimir Tarasenko has cratered, and the Chicago Blackhawks pledged to release the findings of the independent report on their sexual assault scandal from 2010.

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed their last RFA on Thursday, a few hours after general manager Ron Hextall explained why they fired goalie coach Mike Buckley and replaced him with Andy Chiodo. PHN slipped a little question about free agency or trades into the presser, too. We also kind of broke the news that Zach Aston-Reese signed a one-year deal, though it looks like our buddy Frank Seravalli at Daily Faceoff beat us to Twitter–anyway, we were hours before anyone else locally. A wild Penguins fight at practice that spilled over into the locker room with Evgeni Malkin came to light via a national podcast, and the Boston Bruins are churning the NHL trade market.

