Not so long ago, identity wasn’t really an area of concern in the financial services ecosystem, or the economy at large. Fast-forward a decade and several thousand data breaches later, and these identity abuses have had a profoundly persuasive effect on the industry when it comes to ensuring that the person on the other side of the screen is actually who they say they are. In fact, Jumio’s Chief of Digital Identity Philipp Pointner told PYMNTS that the industry has both matured and been pushed by the necessities of the moment.