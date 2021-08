I got a text from my editor saying we needed a review on a game called Destroy All Humans. I said it sounds like fun—hit me. I had not played this title before, and thought maybe it was a twist on Destroy All Monsters (you know, all the kaiju from the Godzilla universe battling it out and laying waste to cities around the world). Not quite. If you have not been exposed to Destroy All Humans before, it is a 1950s “little green men from Mars” coming to kill us all sort of thing…and it’s a hoot.