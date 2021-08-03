Best is the Standard for this Clemson Class of 2022 commit

As a part of its 2022 recruiting class, Clemson received a verbal commitment from a versatile pass-rushing threat with tremendous get-off speed.

That pass-rusher is Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Jihaad Campbell. He is ranked as high as the No. 5 edge defender and the No. 92 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Campbell recently caught up with The Clemson Insider and the New Jersey native gave a long, detailed answer about why he chose to commit to Clemson.

“I feel like when I look at myself when I look at other people that surround me,” Campbell told TCI, “I look at just being able to maximize my talents and maximize my understanding of me growing, learning and experiencing success and football and life after football.

“Honestly, the reason I chose Clemson was that I found that in Clemson. At Clemson, they have a love for one another. They love to see another person win, another person have success. Also, just a great traditional school. They say, ‘Best is the Standard’ and they sure do keep that motto. I feel that everyone in that program right now is there for a reason and they’re going to be great.”

Of course, Campbell wasn’t the only IMG Academy defender to commit to Clemson this summer. He was later joined by two fellow four-stars in safety Keon Sabb and cornerback Daylen Everette.

“I would honestly say, forget about the rankings, forget about everything else,” Campbell said. “When you just look at our class, you really just think of young men coming together and really trying to build something very special. I feel like this class overall is going to be the best class, especially against every other class.

“I feel like the Clemson ‘22 class is going to be the best class because we look at it like we just wanna see each other build and win, love each other, and grow with success. We don’t want to just be on each other’s team, but we actually want to help one another throughout even just our high school season and also throughout our journey at Clemson.”

Campbell has done some heavy-lifting on the recruiting trail and has been one of Clemson’s most vocal advocates on social media, in addition to Austin (TX.) Westlake five-star Cade Klubnik.

He had been recruiting Hays (Kan.) four-star athlete Jaren Kanak, prior to his commitment this past Friday and he continues to heavily recruit Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star Travis Shaw.

Campbell has continuously let Kanak and Shaw know just how important it would be for the pair to come to Clemson. While he was successful in his pursuit for Kanak, the chase for Shaw is still on.

Even though Campbell and his IMG Academy teammates were unable to attend Clemson’s All In Cookout last month, he still plans on getting back to Tiger Town for a game and his official visit sometime this upcoming season. Although, it may be difficult with IMG’s national schedule.

As he finishes out his last season of high school in Bradenton (Fla.), what can Clemson fans expect out of Campbell once he arrives on campus?

“Clemson fans, they’re gonna get a genuine, caring, and loving person, who likes to see other people succeed in life,” he said. “I’m very vocal, I’m a vocal leader. I’m also very helpful. I just want to have a great college experience at Clemson University.”

This season, he wants to continue to get better each and every day. Campbell wants to be the best version of himself before he begins his collegiate career.

Beyond that, he’s quite excited about the prospect of playing in Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ defense going forward.

“Coach Venables can definitely get creative with my versatility and putting in me different spots like a defensive end, linebacker, out in space, or rushing to the quarterback,” Campbell said. “I think it’ll be very fun and great.”

