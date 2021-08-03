Cancel
Crews battle house fire in Manchester

FOX 61
 3 days ago
Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Union Street in Manchester this morning.

Officials said when they arrived smoke was showing from the second floor.

An ambulance has been requested to the scene. At this time it's unknown if anyone was injured.

FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
