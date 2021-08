While the world has eyes firmly on Tokyo during the Olympics, the Japanese capital is seeing a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases. Tokyo reported 5,042 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new record since the start of the pandemic. Experts fear the number could double in the next two weeks as the Delta variant contributes to a rise in infections “unseen in the past,” Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said. Faced with overwhelmed hospitals, the government is asking patients who have milder symptoms to isolate at home. “The pandemic has entered a new phase,” Tamura said.