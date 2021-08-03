Cancel
Morning Report: B.J. Penn recounts harrowing near-death experience: ‘I got sucked into a wave pool engine room’

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB.J. Penn was in a life-threatening scenario last year and he credits his fighting career with helping him get through it. The former two-division UFC champion shared a story on Instagram in which he recounted nearly dying after being sucked into the engine room of a wave pool at a water park (Penn refrained from specifying the location). Penn also shared images of the injuries that he suffered during the incident, which can be seen below along with his unedited caption.

