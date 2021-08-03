Cancel
PGA Tour unveils joint events with European Tour, reduction of WGCs in 2021-22 schedule

By Daniel Rapaport
Golf Digest
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpansion on the European front and contraction of the World Golf Championships appear to signal an oncoming shift in the PGA Tour’s schedule dynamic. The tour released its 2021-22 schedule of 48 events on Tuesday, and as expected, it includes the first of what could be several moves to integrate European Tour events into the lineup as the two tours further lean into the “strategic alliance” they announced in November 2020. The most significant development is the designation of three tournaments, including the Genesis Scottish Open, as co-sanctioned events that award points for both the FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai.

