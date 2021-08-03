Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Families continue to struggle with childcare availability, affordability

By Bob Pepalis
Posted by 
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 3 days ago

Across the state, staff shortages are causing issues for childcare programs as the number of workers has dropped about 16% since 2018, according to a Buckhead-based advocacy group.

“If there’s less staff, that means that they can enroll less children, because, especially in childcare ratios, the number of children that any one teacher can take care of, are really important,” said Mindi Binderman, the founding executive director of the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students (GEEARS).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39K5X2_0bGCNPIy00
Mindi Binderman, the founding executive director of the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students. (Special)

A decrease in enrollment also has been seen, she said. Families have yet to enroll their kids at the levels they did pre-pandemic. The range falls between a 12% and 22% decrease in enrollment. The wide range is because family childcare learning homes, smaller programs usually in a home but still licensed, have experienced a smaller decrease than family childcare centers, she said.

“There’s definitely still issues with affordability. Childcare is expensive, and families who were struggling before the pandemic are struggling even more now,” Binderman said.

In Georgia, infant and toddler care can cost as much as 40 percent of a low-income family’s income. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said that childcare should only cost 7 percent of a family’s income.

GEEARS and the Metro Atlanta Chamber performed research and commissioned a survey of Georgia parents of children under 5, developing the report “Opportunities Lost: How Child Care Challenges Affect Georgia’s Workforce and Economy” in 2018. Binderman said her organization just closed a survey of 400 parents asking the same questions.

One of the questions was, Did you or anyone in the family have to quit a job to take a job or greatly change your job because of problems with childcare?

“It’s the same question we asked in 2018 as part of Opportunities Lost and preliminarily what it looks like is about 33.5% of respondents said yes,” she said.

That was 8.8 points higher than in 2018. She called that concerning, but not surprising after talking to families about how they’ve struggled with childcare, remote jobs and other issues.

Some assistance is available, including Childcare and Parent Services (CAPS) scholarships for those who qualify as lower income families.

“The challenge is that our CAPS program is underfunded. So you apply to the state for these scholarships, and we just don’t have enough funds for everyone who qualifies. I think we only serve about 15 percent of qualified families every year,” Binderman said.

Families who struggle look at a variety of ways to access childcare. They could rely on friends, family or neighbors to care for their children, she said. They could look for privately-funded scholarships.

Families have found many different patchwork ways to find childcare, she said. That’s a reason why GEEARS and its partners around the country are trying to convince Congress the country needs a substantial new investment in childcare that’s sustainable for the long haul. Families need help to ensure their children are in high-quality care to prepare them for kindergarten.

The state has used federal pandemic relief funding to help stabilize the childcare industry, Binderman said. Grants have gone to licensed centers to use for rent, payroll or whatever they need to keep their doors open. Georgians haven’t seen widespread childcare closures seen in other states.

“Now we don’t know if it’s that our childcare programs are hanging on a string and a prayer and credit. But right now we are pleased that we have roughly the same amount of licensed slots,” she said.

Another positive is that anyone working in a licensed childcare program in the state is getting power payments of $1,000, similar to what was given to K-12 teachers.

“So there are some bright spots, but we still have a long way to go to solve this childcare dilemma that was … present prior to the pandemic. And I think the pandemic only exposed the challenges with our childcare system in the country and certainly in Georgia,” Binderman said.

She said GEEARS works on policy research and public awareness building throughout the state to support kids from birth to age 5, and their families. The organization’s agenda includes ensuring childcare in Georgia is high quality, affordable and accessible. Affordable healthcare, health development programs, and family wellbeing issues like paid family leave, are other issues it supports.

The post Families continue to struggle with childcare availability, affordability appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

Comments / 0

Reporter Newspapers

Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta, GA
220
Followers
213
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 http://www.reporternewspapers.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Healthcare#Economy#Paid Family Leave#State Of Georgia#Metro Atlanta Chamber#Workforce And Economy#Opportunities Lost#Congress#Georgians#Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven moves testing and vaccination site to Buford Highway location

Brookhaven has opened a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at Northeast Plaza at 3371 Buford Highway.  The new site will replace the former location at the Brookhaven MARTA station’s long-term parking lot, according to a press release. A city spokesperson did not respond in time for publication to questions about why the site moved.  The […] The post Brookhaven moves testing and vaccination site to Buford Highway location appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

A new city center for Dunwoody

David Abes didn’t always plan to be in the restaurant business.  In fact, the mind behind the new, upcoming entertainment complex in Dunwoody Village started out in a very different, much less flashy lane – accounting.  “Originally I wanted to be an accountant,” Abes, who now owns Dash Hospitality Group, said. “I worked in an […] The post A new city center for Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Commentary: ‘We have an opportunity to make this city more equitable’

Editor’s Note: This commentary piece from Dontaye Carter, who has announced his candidacy for Sandy Springs mayor, is in response to a conversation around compensation for elected officials. This week, Sandy Springs officials decided to allow elected officials access to health insurance starting in January, but only if they pay 100% of the cost. Sandy […] The post Commentary: ‘We have an opportunity to make this city more equitable’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Fulton County, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs students must wear masks at Fulton County Schools

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, students must wear masks on the first day of classes in Sandy Springs on Aug. 9 and at most other schools in the Fulton County Schools system. The rate of infection of COVID-19 rose above 100 per 100,000 residents in every Fulton city except Johns Creek, which […] The post Sandy Springs students must wear masks at Fulton County Schools appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs approves health benefits for elected officials who pay full cost

Correction: A previous version of this article misidentified the chairman of the Charter Review Commission, Gabe Sterling. Sandy Springs will allow the city council and the mayor to join the city’s health benefits plan as long as they pay 100 percent of the premiums with no cost to the city. The proposal by Councilmember Chris […] The post Sandy Springs approves health benefits for elected officials who pay full cost appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Fulton County, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Fulton schools will require masks where infection rate soars

Fulton County Schools will require masks at school buildings when the rate of infection of COVID-19 exceeds 100 per 100,000 residents or if required by the state or local government. The school district plans to continue face-to-face instruction, its Communications Department said. The school district announced that schools located in municipalities where the rate of […] The post Fulton schools will require masks where infection rate soars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Renter-led group gathers to oppose Garden Hills development

A grassroots effort to save a tree from a controversial townhome project in Buckhead’s Garden Hills has jelled into an opposition group highlighting a lack of renters’ input on developments that are altering local housing affordability. A local state representative and a candidate for Atlanta City Council are among those supporting the group’s advocacy. Hedgewood […] The post Renter-led group gathers to oppose Garden Hills development appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta mayor: “Please get vaccinated”

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a Tuesday morning press conference that the City of Atlanta was making great progress toward its full reopening plan, but the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the refusal of many to get vaccinated have forced a setback. Last year, the city set a five phase reopening plan for city […] The post Atlanta mayor: “Please get vaccinated” appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Fulton County, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Lake Forest Elementary teacher rallies community to help families

Last year, a few days after the pandemic closed Fulton County Schools, a phone call from a fifth-grader at Lake Forest Elementary School set in motion a teacher-led effort to make sure students and their parents had enough food and money to pay bills. Lake Forest third-grade teacher Nicole Nagel Gray heard about the student’s […] The post Lake Forest Elementary teacher rallies community to help families appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta Senior Life – Weekly Newsletter

Here is the Atlanta Senior Life weekly newsletter. You can sign-up to get this in your inbox every Sunday at 7 a.m. Visit our Newsletters page for more information. It’s August!  August 1 — Happy Sunday from Atlanta Senior Life. This is our weekly newsletter. It was a hot week, and in many ways, it felt like we took […] The post Atlanta Senior Life – Weekly Newsletter appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Foundation offers affordable housing for transplant patients and caregivers

Mary Evans showed Becky Merrill around the two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in a complex that sits on the Brookhaven city line. “The kitchen has everything you need,” Evans said as she opened the cabinets. “That’s good because my passion is cooking,” Merrill said. Evans could have been an Airbnb host welcoming a guest, but the truth […] The post Foundation offers affordable housing for transplant patients and caregivers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta mayor issues executive order to require masks indoors

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an executive order requiring masks to be worn in public places, including private businesses and establishments, while indoors in the City of Atlanta. Bottoms said the order is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections, the impact of the Delta variant and new CDC guidance. The […] The post Atlanta mayor issues executive order to require masks indoors appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven urges unvaccinated to not attend city block party

In light of rising COVID-19 cases in the state and metro-Atlanta area, Brookhaven city officials are asking those who have not been vaccinated to skip the city’s block party this weekend.  The Cherry Blossom Summer Block Party is set to take place July 30-31. The event is meant to take place of the city’s annual […] The post Brookhaven urges unvaccinated to not attend city block party appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Corporate procurement veteran announces candidacy for Sandy Springs District 4 council seat

Vernon W. Graham announced his candidacy for the Sandy Springs City Council District 4 seat now held by Jody Reichel. All six City Council seats and the Sandy Springs mayor’s post are up for election on Nov. 2. Qualifying for the municipal election will be held from Aug. 16-20. Incumbent Reichel has announced her intentions […] The post Corporate procurement veteran announces candidacy for Sandy Springs District 4 council seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Westminster grads to host pop-up market to benefit Atlanta Mission shelter

Three 2021 graduates of The Westminster Schools are organizing a pop-up market to benefit My Sister’s House, the Atlanta Mission’s overnight shelter for unhoused women and children. Soumia Vellanki, Elena Karas and Julia Rhee are hosting the event Aug. 6 at the Atlanta Mission on Bolton Road, from 3-7 p.m. Called the “Atlanta MakHERs Market,” […] The post Westminster grads to host pop-up market to benefit Atlanta Mission shelter appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Program aims to boost recycling in Atlanta’s apartments and condos

A program attempting to boost recycling rates in Atlanta’s apartment and condo complexes is gearing up for a year-long run with help from a Buckhead nonprofit. The “Do You Recycle? Challenge” is a voluntary educational and promotional program from the Virginia-based nonprofit Recycling Partnership along with several local organizations. It aims to teach residents where […] The post Program aims to boost recycling in Atlanta’s apartments and condos appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Fulton County, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Parents’ COVID-19 concerns lead to more seats in Fulton’s virtual school

Another 500 students can enroll in Fulton Academy of Virtual Excellence (FAVE) scheduled to open for the upcoming academic year as officials recognize parents remain concerned about COVID-19. Superintendent Mike Looney said the Fulton County school district realized that they needed to expand the availability of seats at the virtual school. “I have given the […] The post Parents’ COVID-19 concerns lead to more seats in Fulton’s virtual school appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

APS to require masks for upcoming school year

Atlanta Public Schools will require masks for students and staff in all schools and buildings when the school year starts Aug. 5. That includes during all indoor activities, along with on school buses. But masks will be not required for outdoor activities and while eating in the cafeteria. Download the full rules below. The school […] The post APS to require masks for upcoming school year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dekalb County, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

DeKalb County to require masks in schools regardless of vaccination status

The DeKalb County School District will be requiring masks in school buildings, even for those who are vaccinated.  According to the district’s website, all elementary school students will be required to wear masks due to the lack of vaccine access for this age group. All staff and students at middle and high schools will also […] The post DeKalb County to require masks in schools regardless of vaccination status appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs seeks federal grant for new PATH400 trail segment

Sandy Springs has applied for a $9.3 million federal transportation grant, which if secured, would help fund about two miles of the PATH400 trail through the city. The trail segment would run along Ga. 400, from Loridans Drive (at the city of Atlanta limits) to the Glenridge Connector.  It would provide a critical link to […] The post Sandy Springs seeks federal grant for new PATH400 trail segment appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy