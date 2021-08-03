Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Portugal, Luxembourg, Belgium get first tranches of EU recovery funds

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OCl4_0bGCNNmk00

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Portugal, Luxembourg and Belgium on Tuesday received their first tranches of money from the 800 billion euro ($950.8 billion) EU recovery fund aimed at helping them rebound from the pandemic and make their economies greener and more digitalised.

The payout amounted to 13% of the total allocated to each of the three countries. The European Commission disbursed 2.2 billion euros to Portugal, 770 million to Belgium and 12.1 million to Luxembourg.

Further payouts are tied to the implementation of objectives and reforms set out in each country’s proposal.

The EU executive has earmarked a total of 16.6 billion in grants and loans for Portugal, 5.9 billion in grants for Belgium and 93.4 million in grants for Luxembourg.

The Commission aims to raise as much as 80 billion euros by year-end to finance the recovery fund, one of several borrowing operations expected in coming years.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Luxembourg#Eu Countries#The European Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Related
Public HealthFortune

Novavax shares pop after clinching COVID vaccine supply deal with European Union

Shares in Novavax soared again in premarket trading on Thursday after clinching a key COVID-19 supply contract with the European Union. On Wednesday, the European Commission gave the green light to the Maryland-based biotech firm to secure up to 200 million doses, with the first batch of the two-shot vaccines ready for shipment ahead of the winter. But there’s still a big “if” hanging over the deal.
Economydallassun.com

Europe's carbon tax could cost Russia nearly $12 billion by 2030

The potential cost of the EU carbon tax for Russia under the European Commission's draft carbon border tax could reach nearly $11.7 billion by 2030, experts claim. "For Russia, this fee could reach a maximum of between $1.8 billion and $3.4 billion in 2026 and between $3.5 billion and $6.4 billion in 2030 (due to an increase in the price per ton of CO2 while maintaining export volumes at the average level for 2019-2020)," RIA Novosti reported on Friday, citing Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moldova’s parliament approves pro-EU government

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European union and fight corruption. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia Sandu with 61 votes in Moldova’s 101-seat legislature....
BusinessLaw.com

How the EU's Merger Control Changes Are Knocking Deals Off Course

The European Commission last week announced that it would investigate whether Facebook’s plans to acquire the U.S.-based software start-up Kustomer could reduce competition in the online advertising market. And last month, the EU’s executive bloc also announced an in-depth probe into the plans of U.S. life sciences company Illumina to...
MarketsFinancial Times

French fund manager to launch first EU-regulated bitcoin tracker

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Bitcoin news. A French asset manager is set to launch an EU-regulated fund that closely tracks the price of bitcoin, marking one of the first times that investors will be able to access the hyper-volatile asset through mutual funds across the bloc.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone retail sales rise again in June after May surge

BRUSSELS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales rose roughly in line with expectations in June though less steeply than in May, when consumers flocked back to shops after coronavirus restrictions were eased. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday that retail sales in the 19 countries...
Travelkentlive.news

UK citizens must pay £6 for visa to visit European holiday hotspots from 2022

UK holidaymakers will be forced to pay around £6 for a visa when visiting Europe's most popular hotspots from next year. Everyone visiting countries in the Schengen zone must apply for the document when the scheme is introduced at the end of 2022. The Schengen area comprises 26 European countries that have officially abolished all passport and all other types of border control.
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

European Commission moves closer Schengen visa rollout

The European Commission has outlined new rules for the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS). The move is considered an important step towards the entry into the operation of ETIAS by the end of 2022. Once the system is in place, non-EU citizens travelling to the Schengen area who...
Healthcommunitynewscorp.com

Spain argues over EU corona reconstruction fund

There is more than one reason to celebrate in Spain. The vaccination campaign is progressing faster than in few other countries, and the first billions of the Corona recovery fund have just arrived from Brussels. The great Spanish regional princes, however, prefer to argue with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Even the presence of King Felipe did not stop them when they met Friday in Salamanca in the Plaza Mayor for the traditional group photo of the “Conference of Presidents”.
Marketsinvesting.com

EU entrusts $30M to new blockchain and digital assets fund

Analysts have long decried the European Union’s lack of homegrown tech giants, pointing to the gulf between the bloc and counterparts like the United States and China. However, the EU now appears to be making moves to up its investments in innovative technologies. The European Investment Fund (EIF), the EU agency responsible for SME financing, has recently backed a new digital assets and blockchain fund.
EconomyFlight Global.com

Portugal takes first enhanced Lynx Mk95A

Leonardo Helicopters has delivered the first upgraded Lynx Mk95A rotorcraft to the Portuguese navy. Stationed at the service’s Montijo base near Lisbon, the enhanced variant gains new uprated LHTEC CTS800-4N engines – replacing the original Rolls-Royce Gem powerplants – a glass cockpit, tactical processor and an electrically powered rescue hoist.
Businesscharlottestar.com

European Commission, Portugal sign economic recovery financing agreement

LISBON, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Portugal signed on Monday agreements with the European Commission on financing and loans from the post-pandemic European economic recovery funds. Portugal's Minister of Planning Nelson de Souza said at the contract signing ceremony here that his country expects the Commission to transfer the first pre-financing totaling 2.1 billion euros (2.48 billion U.S. dollars) "in the coming days."
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

EU seeks two-month delay in talks on Hungary recovery plan -PM

BUDAPEST, July 23 (Reuters) - The European Union is seeking a two-month delay in talks on Hungary’s pandemic recovery plan, with funding likely to be delayed over contested issues, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Medical & BiotechSilicon Republic

DCU spin-out secures EU funding for Covid-19 research

RemedyBio, a nanoscale biotechnology company based in Dublin, has received €10.5m in EIC financing to continue its work on combatting Covid-19. Dublin-based nanoscale biotechnology company RemedyBio has closed €8m in equity financing from the European Commission, completing a €10.5m funding award. The Dublin City University (DCU) spin-out company was awarded...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Finish With Mild Gains On Friday

(RTTNews) - The major European stock markets shook off early weakness on Friday, gradually picking up steam as the session progressed before finishing slightly higher. The early lack of direction was dictated by nervousness over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant coronavirus and uncertainty about government policy in China.
EconomyAdvanced Television

Inmarsat wins action against Eutelsat

A French high court has ruled against Eutelsat in its action against Inmarsat and Inmarsat’s hybrid satellite and terrestrial-based European Aviation Network (EAN). Eutelsat has had the action running since 2018 and objected to the use of terrestrial ground segment repeaters which it argued did not conform with Inmarsat’s S-band licence from the European Commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy