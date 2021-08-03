Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kate Middleton is reportedly taking over Prince Harry's royal patronages amid rumors of reconciliation

By Mikhaila Friel
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8IWn_0bGCN8d600
The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

  • Kate Middleton is taking over two of Prince Harry's royal patronages, The Sunday Times reports.
  • Harry gave up the patronages earlier this year after announcing he won't return to royal duties.
  • Harry's relationship with Prince William and Middleton is thought to be improving.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly due to take over two patronages that Prince Harry gave up after his resignation from royal duties.

The Sunday Times reports that Kate Middleton will become patron of Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Rugby Football League (RFL), with an official announcement to take place before the Rugby World Cup in October.

Prince Harry was the royal patron for both organizations for five years, the publication added. This role involved drawing publicity to the organizations and representing them at official events on behalf of the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement in February that they would not return to the royal family after their one-year review period, and therefore their royal patronages would be returned to the Queen and redistributed among other royals.

Some organizations decided to keep the duke and duchess as patrons after the announcement by removing the word "royal" from their title. Harry is still a patron of WellChild, while the duchess is still a patron of Smart Works and Mayhew. However, the RFU and RFL did not keep the duke as patron.

Kensington Palace declined to comment when contacted by Insider. The RFU also declined to comment, telling Insider that "any announcement on a Royal Patronage would come from the Royal Household."

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William previously worked together before rumors of a rift

The Sunday Times report did not confirm whether the duchess has been in contact with Harry regarding the patronage.

If the report is true, this won't be the first time that the pair have worked on the same royal project.

Harry previously worked with William and Middleton on The Royal Foundation, before he and Markle resigned in 2019 to start their own charity.

The resignation amplified rumors of a rift between the two couples. Prince Harry appeared to confirm the rift on two occasions, saying in an ITV interview in 2019 and again during his Oprah interview in February that he and William were on "different paths."

Rumors of reconciliation between Harry and the Cambridges surfaced after they were photographed in conversation after Prince Philip's funeral in April.

However, royal biographer Andrew Morton previously told Insider that "there's a lot of water that's got to go under the bridge" before Harry makes amends with his brother and with his father.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

112K+
Followers
11K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Rugby Football Union#Rfu#Rugby Football League#Wellchild#Smart Works#Rfl#Kensington Palace#The Royal Household#Sunday Times#The Royal Foundation#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Tennistownandcountrymag.com

Kate Middleton Wore a Gorgeous Belted Baby Pink Dress to Wimbledon's Men's Singles Finals

Kate Middleton returned to Wimbledon on her own Sunday afternoon for the men's wheelchair singles final and men's singles final games. It was another big summer fashion moment for the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore a belted pastel pink Beulah London dress, Aldo heels, a pink floral mask, and Mappin and Webb Empress dangle earrings to take in the matches. She carried a floral Josef clutch.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Done This To The Queen

Many people believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blindsided Queen Elizabeth when they told her that they planned on stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving out of the UK. The rumors had been all over the media for months, so it's no surprise that Oprah Winfrey asked Harry about it during their sit-down interview that aired on March 7. Harry responded point blank: "No, I never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her," he said, according to People magazine. However, there have since been reports that Prince William was most upset with Harry for "blindsiding" their grandmother, regardless of what Harry's side of the story may be. "That was it for William, he felt they'd blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way," a source told The Sunday Times (via The Sun).
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Here's Kate Middleton's Title When Prince William Becomes King

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will get a new title when her husband, Prince William, becomes King. The noble titles of Duke, Duchess, Earl, Countess, etc., form part of a peerage system. The system forms the hierarchy of power in British politics. Members of the peerage system, called Peers, were...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Sign Harry Is Questioning "All That He Gave Up," Sources Say

When Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for the unveiling of the long-awaited statue of his mother, royal watchers held their breath, unsure of what the visit would look like after months of shocking revelations from the Duke of Sussex, ranging from allegations of racism, to criticisms of his father and grandparents' child rearing, to claims he didn't get support for his mental health struggles.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

This video of the Queen telling off Prince William is going viral

As well as being, well, the most recognisable monarch in the world, the Queen is still a normal mother, grandmother and great-grandmother behind closed doors - and she's proven just that in this latest viral clip. A newly resurfaced video shows the Queen telling off her grandson Prince William (in...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: How Prince Harry Will Torpedo Camilla’s Chances To Be Queen Consort

British royal family news teases that the leak about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex’s memoir is stirring several pots, including many simmering on the stove at Windsor Castle. What is Harry brewing up on his millionaire’s couch in California? It’s hard to imagine he could top the bombastic revelations made during two Oprah Winfrey-led public catharsis sessions.
WorldNewsweek

New Prince George Photo for Eighth Birthday Compared to Young Prince William

Prince George turns 8 years old tomorrow and his mother Kate Middleton has released a heartwarming birthday photo to mark the occasion. The third-in-line to the British throne is pictured in Norfolk where the family have their country retreat, Anmer Hall, in Sandringham. The prince smiles warmly as he sits...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kate Middleton has 'taken ownership of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' public image' and 'will continue' to share photographs of her children 'in order to receive a degree of privacy back', royal expert claims

The Duchess of Cambridge has 'taken ownership of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' public image', a royal expert has claimed. Kate Middleton, 39, is a keen amateur photographer and has become known for releasing candid snaps of her children for special events, including their birthdays each year. Royal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy