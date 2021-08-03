Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Travel to U.K. Without Quarantining

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37KOc6_0bGCMkzy00

Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now travel to the United Kingdom without having to quarantine.

The only things that are required are a COVID-19 test before flying and a PCR test two days after arriving.

You will also have to prove you are fully vaccinated by showing your CDC vaccination card at the airport.

Americans with loved ones in the U.K. say they are relieved now that they can reunite.

Last month the White House said it has no plans to change the existing travel ban that makes it difficult for British and European Union citizens to visit the U.S.

Comments / 1

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Vaccinations#Cdc#European Union#Uk#Cdc#The White House#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Public HealthSlate

Less Than 0.001 Percent of Fully Vaccinated Americans Died From a COVID-19 Infection

With so much attention on breakthrough COVID-19 infections lately, data help put into perspective how exceedingly unlikely it is for anyone who is fully vaccinated to end up in the hospital or die as a result of the coronavirus. Less than 0.004 percent of people fully vaccinated in the United States face hospitalization after a breakthrough case and less than 0.001 percent died from COVID-19, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data cited by CNN.
Posted by
BoardingArea

Report: US Will Require Visitors To Be Vaccinated, End Travel Bans

It looks like the United States may soon replace its current travel bans with a different kind of requirement for entry. US could end travel bans, add vaccination requirement. While no official announcement has been made, Reuters quotes a White House official as stating that the Biden administration is developing a plan to require nearly all foreign visitors to the United States to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This wouldn’t apply to United States residents and citizens, but rather only visitors.
Public HealthCNET

CDC now agrees with WHO that fully vaccinated should wear masks. What to know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A spike in COVID-19 cases across the US caused by the highly contagious delta variant has resulted in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reassessing its guidance for mask wearing. Today, the CDC announced during a telebriefing that it's recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors again in some areas -- including schools. This is different from its guidance earlier this month that said it's safe for teachers and students who are fully vaccinated to skip the face masks.
Public Healthdeseret.com

Do fully vaccinated people get long COVID?

We’re starting to get to the point where fully vaccinated people are getting infected with the novel coronavirus as the delta variant continues to spread. But will people who are fully vaccinated suffer the long-term effects of the coronavirus?. Do fully vaccinated people get long COVID?. Dr. Keith W. Roach,...
WorldSKIFT

U.K. Airlines and Heathrow Airport Call for Fully Reopening to Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

The demand to lift restrictions is not surprising as further delays in fully reopening for tourism are not only hurting the U.K. economy but putting people out of work. London’s Heathrow Airport and Britain’s main airlines urged the UK to open up travel to vaccinated passengers or face more job losses, as hopes rose that travellers from the United States could be given the green light this week.
U.S. Politics9&10 News

U.S. Still Below 50% Fully Vaccinated After 7 Months

America’s recovery from COVID-19 is being threatened by a summer surge with hospitalizations and deaths up nationwide. Now the highly contagious Delta variant is highlighting the need for more vaccinations around the country. Seven months after the first shots were administered, 49% of Americans are fully vaccinated. Florida is the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy