Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Travel to U.K. Without Quarantining

Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now travel to the United Kingdom without having to quarantine.

The only things that are required are a COVID-19 test before flying and a PCR test two days after arriving.

You will also have to prove you are fully vaccinated by showing your CDC vaccination card at the airport.

Americans with loved ones in the U.K. say they are relieved now that they can reunite.

Last month the White House said it has no plans to change the existing travel ban that makes it difficult for British and European Union citizens to visit the U.S.