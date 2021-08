People are still submitting reservations for the Tesla Cybertruck at a remarkable rate almost two years after the electric pickup’s public unveiling. Last week alone, Tesla has received more than 17,000 orders for the Cybertruck, bringing the total to more than 1.25 million with only months remaining until the start of production. That means that around 250,000 pre-orders have been placed since May 2021, when the reservation spreadsheet exceeded the 1 million-mark.