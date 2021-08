|Categories: Business|Click here for all press, reviews & features about Women in Sales & Business (WISB) Women in Sales & Business Announces Next Meeting on August 11. The next Women in Sales & Business (WISB, www.wisblincoln.org) monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, August 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meeting will be hosted at Venue Restaurant & Lounge, located at 4111 Pioneer Woods Dr., STE 100 in the Lancaster/Nebraska room. Following the regular business meeting will be a presentation from Dr. Jenna Pieper, an associate professor of management at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dr. Pieper teaches human resources courses in the online MBA program. Her research interests are in the areas of strategic human resource management and workplace diversity. She studies the influence of human resources practices, such as compensation and recruitment, and diversity factors, such as gender and race, on employee outcomes.