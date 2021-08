Bee swarm attack kills Arizona man and injures five people

(From CNN) A man is dead and at least five people were injured after a bee swarm attack in an Arizona neighborhood on Thursday. The man, whose identity has not been released, died after he was among three people “believed to have been stung hundreds of times” by the bee swarm in Marana, the Northwest Fire District said on Facebook. The two other people needed medical attention. The swarm forced a residential street to be shut down for several hours in the town northwest of Tucson.