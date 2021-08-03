Governor Pritzker Signs New FOID Card Legislation

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation making feminine hygiene products more accessible to low-income women and girls. He said the pandemic has underscored the need for them. “Given the high price of menstrual products, such as pads and tampons, it’s no wonder that many women living below the poverty line have had to sacrifice their personal health and hygiene in order to afford food and other basic necessities,” Pritzker said. “Turning to socks and toilet paper to manage their menstrual cycle.” The governor added “it’s a tragic situation that increases their risk of infection and limits their ability to live...