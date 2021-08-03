Governor Pritzker Signs New FOID Card Legislation
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed new legislation that will impact FOID users and change the way that state firearms are handled. The FOID Modernization bill allows police to combine FOID and the Conceal Carry License together. It also grants card holders who submit fingerprints an opportunity to have automatic renewal. The Governor says that there are plenty of safety provisions as well including universal background checks on all gun sales, public and private in Illinois starting in 2024.taylorvilledailynews.com
